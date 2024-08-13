Russia’s Pacific Fleet warships enter Strait of Malacca

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Pacific Fleet said its guards missile cruiser Varyag and frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov entered the Strait of Malacca.

"A Pacific Fleet surface unit consisting of the guards missile cruiser Varyag and frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov entered the Strait of Malacca. The day before the surface unit completed crossing the Indian Ocean," the fleet said in a statement.

Before entering the Strait of Malacca, sailors conducted shipboard air defense training, according to the statement.

"The crews have the Singapore Strait ahead of them, with its traditionally busy ship traffic. The unit’s personnel will conduct training on navigating in an area with heavy ship traffic. Before passing through the narrow stretch, the personnel will train on performing actions that ensure safety while maneuvering in the area with an intensive shipping traffic," the fleet said.

The long-distance voyage of the Pacific Fleet's surface unit began on January 22 this year. Since then, Pacific Fleet sailors have conducted dozens of training exercises on combat and daily routines of ships at sea. The ships made calls at the ports of such countries as India, Iran, Qatar, Sri Lanka and Eritrea.