Arctic group of Northern Fleet begins voyage in Arctic Ocean

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. A group of the Northern Fleet's ships has set off on a long-distance voyage in the seas of the Arctic Ocean, fleet’s the press service has said.

"Today another voyage of the Arctic group of the Northern Fleet in the seas of the Arctic Ocean began. This event is being held for the 13th year running. The voyage is taking place under the flag of Vice-Admiral Oleg Golubev, the deputy commander of the Northern Fleet," the press service said.

The squadron includes the large anti-submarine ship Vice Admiral Kulakov, from which the forces are controlled, large amphibious landing ship Alexander Otrakovsky, rescue tugboat Altai and fuel tanker Sergey Osipov.