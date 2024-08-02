Russian, Syrian military deploys Kobani base in Aleppo governorate

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The Russian and Syrian armed forces have deployed the Kobani base in the Aleppo governorate, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"The Russian and Syrian armed forces have completed the deployment of the Kobani base near the Syrian-Turkish border in the Aleppo governorate," he said, adding that the Russian reconciliations center continues monitoring the ceasefire between the warring parties.