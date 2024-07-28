Some ten Ukrainian artillery systems destroyed in Zaporozhye Region in past day

MELITOPOL, July 28. /TASS/. Russian forces have hit nearly ten Ukrainian artillery systems in the Zaporozhye Region during the day, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the Russian Public Chamber’s commission on issues of sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for veterans, told TASS.

"During the day, some ten Ukrainian artillery systems were destroyed as a result of counterbattery operations in the Orekhovskoye area in the Zaporozhye Region. Such effective and precise strikes were carried out by our artillery units thanks to reconnaissance data and support from the local population," he said.