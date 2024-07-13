Russian forces strike plant producing explosives for Ukrainian army

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. In the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian forces struck a plant producing explosives for the Ukrainian army, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday.

"Operational-tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed a P-18 radar station and struck a plant for the production of explosives as well as concentrations of Ukrainian manpower and equipment in 136 areas," the ministry specified in a daily report.

According to it, Russian air defense forces downed two ATACMS operational-tactical missiles and a projectile for the S-200 missile system redesigned for use against ground-based targets. Also, six US-made HIMARS rockets and 17 unmanned aerial vehicles were downed.

The Russian Battlegroup North hit manpower of five Ukrainian army, territorial defense and National Guard brigades in the Kharkov Region in the past day, inflicting roughly 205 enemy casualties, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Also, the enemy lost a tank, two pick-up trucks, a US-provided M777 155mm howitzer, a D-20 152 mm artillery gun, a D-30 122mm howitzer, a Rapira 100mm anti-tank gun, a Plastun electronic warfare station and two Anklav-N electronic warfare systems, the ministry added.

Russia’s Battlegroup West struck nine Ukrainian brigades as it improved forward-edge positions, inflicting roughly 590 enemy casualties, the report reads.

The enemy also lost three armored combat vehicles, including two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 14 cars, US-provided M198 155mm howitzers and British-made FH-70 howitzers, a Msta-B 152mm howitzer, a D-20 152mm artillery gun, two D-30 122 mm howitzers, a Rapira 100mm anti-tank gun, two Anklav-N electronic warfare systems and three field ammo depots, the ministry added.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr hit five Ukrainian brigades in the past day, wiping out roughly 105 Ukrainian troops, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Ukrainian losses also included three cars, a US-provided M777 155mm howitzer, two Msta-B 152mm howitzers, an Anklav-N electronic warfare system and two field ammo depots, the ministry said.

Ukraine sustained roughly 355 casualties in the area controlled by Russia’s Battlegroup Center over the past 24 hours. Enemy losses amounted to a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, three pick-up trucks, a US-made M777 155mm howitzer, a Msta-B 152 mm howitzer, a D-30 122mm howitzer and a US-provided AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery radar, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 680 enemy casualties as it took up better positions and repelled two attacks by Ukrainian assault teams.

The enemy lost 15 cars and a Strela-10 MANPAD. Also, a Polish-provided Krab 155mm self-propelled artillery gun, US-manufactured M198 155mm howitzers and British-made FH-70 howitzers, three D-20 152mm artillery guns, a D-30 122mm howitzer, three British-provided L-199 105mm howitzers, two US-made M119 howitzers and four field ammo depots were destroyed in Russian counter-battery fire.

Units from Russia’s Battlegroup East repelled two Ukrainian counterattacks in the past day, causing over 140 enemy casualties, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The enemy also lost two armored combat vehicles, including a US-manufactured M113 armored personnel carrier, three cars, a US-made M198 155mm howitzer and two Gvozdika 122mm self-propelled artillery guns.

