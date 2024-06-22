Ukrainian drone eliminated over Russia’s Bryansk Region — top brass

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have downed a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) over the borderline Bryansk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On June 22, about 5:15 p.m. Moscow time (2:15 p.m. GMT - TASS), the Kiev regime’s another attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on Russian targets using a fixed-wing UAV was intercepted. Air defense systems on duty eliminated the Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the Bryansk Region," the agency said.

Earlier, Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel that a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone had been shot down over the region. According to him, no damage or casualties were reported and first responders were working on site.