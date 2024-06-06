Japanese parliament establishes bipartisan group to investigate UFOs

TOKYO, June 6. /TASS/. Members of the Japanese parliament have set up an inter-party group to investigate unidentified flying objects (UFOs), the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

"There are many things in the world that we don't understand, but we will try to clarify them. There are many problems, and how we deal with them is very important," the group's chairman, former Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, said at the first meeting.

The bipartisan group on UFOs includes about 80 lawmakers from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and opposition parties. Shinjiro Koizumi, son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi, a young and popular politician, was appointed secretary general of the group.

The group is being created due to frequent sightings of strange objects in the skies of Japan, which could be new secret weapons or drones from other countries. If that’s true, these objects could pose a threat to Japan's security.

The group also expects to cooperate with the US on UFO-related issues.