Bulat drone detectors, anti-drone guns used to maintain SPIEF security

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The security of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is being ensured by various means, among other things, with Bulat drone detectors and Airat anti-drone guns, the engineering company 3mx has told TASS.

"Our equipment is being used to ensure the security of SPIEF. In particular, anti-drone guns Airat and drone detectors Bulat are involved," the company said.

The Bulat drone detector operates in the passive mode, without transmitting any signals that might expose it. Its omnidirectional antenna scans the radio airwaves 360 degrees around, detecting and identifying the main UAV models being used in the special operation’s area, including DJI, Autel and FPV drones.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is running on June 5-8. This year's theme will be "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World."