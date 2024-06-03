CSTO chief points to tense situation near bloc’s borders in Eastern Europe

ALMATY, June 3. /TASS/. The security situation near the borders within the responsibility area of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Eastern Europe causes serious concern, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov said at a session of the bloc’s Parliamentary Assembly Council on Monday.

"The military-political situation in the world continues to undergo a profound transformation. A conflict potential in some regions directly adjacent to the area of the CSTO responsibility is growing," the organization’s chief said.

"The situation in Eastern Europe and in the Middle East causes serious concern. Intra-political processes in Afghanistan remain complex and noticeable risks persist in the South Caucasus," he pointed out.

The CSTO is a key factor of persisting stability in the Eurasian space capable of ensuring the security of its member states, he said.

"The CSTO demonstrates its invariable commitment to the unifying agenda, the search for solutions to comprehensive and long-term settlement of crisis situations primarily through political and diplomatic efforts. At the same time, considering new political realities, the need to further improve the activity of our organization becomes especially important," Tasmagambetov said.