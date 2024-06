MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have destroyed three Ukrainian drones over the borderline Belgorod Region, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Kiev regime’s attempts to use fixed-wing drones to carry out terrorist attacks on targets in Russia were foiled between 8:00 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. GMT) on June 2. On-duty air defenses destroyed three unmanned aerial vehicles over the Belgorod Region," the statement reads.