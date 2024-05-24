US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace eleven times in past day

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area eleven times during the past day, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "Two pairs of the coalition’s F-15, a pair of Typhoon fighter jets, two pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers, as well as an MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicle violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, eleven times during the day."

Apart from that, in his words, three violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.

"During the day, shelling attacks on positions of Syrian government troops by militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Latakia governorate in the Idlib de-escalation zone," Popov said, adding that a Syrian soldier was wounded as a result of sniper fire at the positions of government forces near the settlement of Nahshebba in the Latakia governorate.

He also said that the Russian reconciliation enter continues efforts toward non-military settlement of the conflict and helping Syrians return to peaceful life. It also continues ceasefire monitoring.