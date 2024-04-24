Top Russian security official pledges continued push toward global justice

ST. PETERSBURG, April 24. /TASS/. Russia will continue its push for a just world order and respect for all cultures, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said in opening remarks at an international meeting on security.

"Russia will continue working toward a just world order that meets the interests of the majority of countries and is based on equality and respect for the diversity of cultures and civilizations," he underscored.

Moscow is happy that its position is received well by most countries, whose delegates are attending a meeting in St. Petersburg today, the top Russian security official said.

Patrushev noted that both old and erupting conflicts have affected international security as he said that not a single country can stay away from them in the age of information technology.