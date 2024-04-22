Top Russian security official to attend security meeting in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev will represent Russia at the 12th international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues to be held in St. Petersburg on April 23-25, the Russian Security Council's press service reported.

"A discussion about the problem of ensuring information security in the conditions of the formation of a polycentric world order is planned. The agenda also includes the topic of preserving national identity and traditional values of the world's nations as an integral element of maintaining international security, peace and stability," the statement said.

The Security Council added that two thematic round tables will be held on international cooperation in combating illegal migration, as well as on the protection of the population in military conflicts, along with natural and man-made emergencies.

The event will be attended by secretaries of security councils, national security advisers, deputy prime ministers, heads of law enforcement agencies and special services, as well as representatives of international organizations.

"Apart from communicating in multilateral formats, the conference participants will hold bilateral talks," the Russian Security Council added.