Manufacturer of UAV Kub to increase output 10 times this year — Kalashnikov

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The Izhevsk Unmanned Systems, the manufacturer of Kub and Tachyon drones, will increase output 10 times in 2024, the Kalashnikov concern’s press service has said.

LLC Research and Production Association Izhevsk Unmanned Systems will increase the production of unmanned aerial vehicles in 2024 by 10 times in 2024. Alan Lushnikov, the President of the JSC Concern Kalashnikov, promised Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu during his visit to the production site of the Izhevsk-based enterprise the target would be met, the Kalashnikov press-service said.

The increase in production will be possible with the commissioning of a new 5,800-square-meter production shop. An extra 360 jobs have been created.

"The new production facility for making UAVs and guided barrage munitions is equipped with computer numerical control machine tools. The fleet of machine tools has grown several-fold. The company has the resources crucial to building up production volumes further on," the press service said.

The Izhevsk Unmanned Systems specialists are currently focused on developing civilian drones and guided barrage munitions.

Earlier, the management of the Izhevsk-based enterprise briefed visiting Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on progress in developing a line of drones with different payload options.

The Izhevsk Unmanned Systems is part of the Kalashnikov Concern. Its main competence is the development, production, repair and maintenance of unmanned aerial vehicles, special equipment, and other research and technological products. Izhevsk specialists developed the military drones Granat, Tachyon and Kub. The latter two are known to be successfully used in the special military operation in Ukraine.