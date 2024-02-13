Russian defense equipment transfer from Ecuador to Ukraine proving it is not 'scrap metal'

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Statements made by the United States on intentions to transfer the Russian military equipment from Ecuador to Ukraine show that the armament is not the "scrap metal," the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation told TASS.

"The conclusion on the status of defense products can be made according to results of its relevant inspection. At the same time, recent statements of US authorities on intentions to transfer to the Kiev regime the Russian military equipment Quito is going to exchange for the new US-made equipment exactly evidence that the said equipment is not the ‘scrap metal’," the Service said.

Russia offered options of interaction to keep the equipment and the materiel serviceable to Ecuador but no response followed, the Service noted. "In any case, transfer of the military equipment of Russian (Soviet) make earlier supplied to the Republic of Ecuador is unlawful without a written permission of the Russian side," it added.