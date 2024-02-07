Tupolev-95MS bombers perform scheduled flight over Bering, Chukchi seas

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Two Tupolev-95MS strategic bombers have performed a scheduled flight over the international waters of the Bering and Chukchi seas, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Two Tupolev-95MS strategic bombers of the Russian Aerospace Force have carried out a scheduled flight in the airspace over the international waters of the Bering and Chukchi seas. The duration of the flight was about 9 hours. Escort fighters Su-30SM provided support," the news release reads.

Lieutenant-General Sergey Kobylash, the commander of long-range aviation, noted that the flight was carried out in strict compliance with international rules of using airspace.

He added that long-range aviation pilots regularly fly over the international waters of the Arctic, the North Atlantic, the Black and Baltic Seas, and the Pacific Ocean.