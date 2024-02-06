China's Foreign Ministry highlights risk of Middle East crisis spiraling out of control

BEIJING, February 6. /TASS/. The situation in the Middle East is in danger of spinning out of control because of the US, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

"We insist that the relevant parties show calmness and restraint, adhere to the UN Security Council resolutions, avoid further escalation and keep the situation from getting out of control," he stressed at a briefing, commenting on the US' strikes on Iraq and Syria.

According to the official, Beijing believes that Washington is responsible for the "extremely complicated" situation which is emerging in the Middle East region.

On the night of February 3, the US launched a string of strikes on pro-Iranian militias deployed in certain border areas of Iraq and Syria. The CENTCOM said that the airstrikes, which hit more than 85 targets, targeted the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian armed forces) and related groups.