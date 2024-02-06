Operation of Pantsir system wins admiration in the Middle East

RIYADH, February 6. /TASS/. Middle East partners of Rosoboronexport are enthusiastic about capabilities of the Pantsir air defense missile and gun system in the special military operation’s zone, CEO of the Russian defense export agency Alexander Mikheev told TASS at the World Defense Show 2024.

"We often hear from foreign partners, including from the Middle East countries, enthusiastic reviews of videos of the Russian Ministry of Defense with the footage of Pantsir combat operation in the special military operation’s zone. The partners were particularly impressed by the one hundred percent destruction of rocket projectiles launched in a single salvo from modern MLRS of Western manufacturers," Mikheev said.

The efficiency of the Pantsir system affirmed in real conditions gives rise to higher interest in it globally, the chief executive noted. Rosoboronexport is promoting the Pantsir at present in all regions of its presence.

"Naturally, Middle East countries that traditionally equip their armies with the cutting-edge armament are among top importers. Furthermore, we offer a unique cooperation format to friendly countries, comprising localization of Pantsir production in the territory of customers," Mikheev stressed.