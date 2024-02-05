Iran urges US, UK to refrain from 'testing wrath of region' with more strikes

DUBAI, February 5. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has warned the US and the UK, which are conducting military operations against a range of Middle Eastern countries, not to "test the wrath of the region."

"We strongly condemn the US and British military attacks on Yemen and the US aggression on Iraq and Syria. In my meeting with the UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, I clearly said, ‘Continuation of war is not the solution.’ [You] do not [want to] test the wrath of the region," the foreign minister wrote on his X page. He also noted that Iranian officials "consider the security of Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Palestine (Gaza and the West Bank) to be the security of the region."

On February 4, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanani Chafi said that the US and UK, by continuing to attack positions of Yemen's Houthi rebel Ansar Allah movement, are threatening security around the world. Kanani Chafi called the US strikes on Iraq and Syria a "strategic mistake."

Following the escalation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip, Ansar Allah said it would strike Israel and prevent associated ships from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv’s military operation in the embattled Palestinian enclave ends. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since mid-November. Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria, for their part, have launched attacks on US military bases in those countries "in response to the massacres of the Palestinian population by Israel, which is backed by the US."

US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported on February 4 another series of strikes on Yemen; the targets of the attacks were five cruise missiles of the Houthi Ansar Allah rebels. On February 3, US and British forces struck 36 Houthi-related targets.

CENTCOM reported that US aircraft struck over 85 targets on the night of February 3 in a series of attacks on positions of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian armed forces) and affiliated groups in several border areas of Iraq and Syria. Those strikes were conducted in response to an attack on a Western coalition military base near Al-Tanf on the Syrian-Jordanian border that killed three US servicemen and wounded 40. The US and NATO have blamed Shiite armed groups, which are believed to be backed by Tehran.