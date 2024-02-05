Rosoboronexport says portfolio of orders at record high $55 bln

RIYADH, February 5. /TASS/. The portfolio of orders of Rosoboronexport arms trader exceeded 55 billion dollars by the end of 2023 and set a record for the past 23 years, CEO Alexander Mikheyev told TASS at the World Defense Show 2024 in Saudi Arabia.

"In 2023, we actively worked and held 16 exhibition campaigns in Russia and abroad. We demonstrated to our partners over 800 full-scale specimen and mockups of modern Russian military hardware. As for financial result, we have completely achieved the target indicators and the portfolio of orders has reached a record of the past 23 years and exceeded 55 billion dollars," he said.