Air defenses down seven Ukrainian drones in three Russian regions overnight - top brass

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The Russian Air Defense Troops shot down four Ukrainian drones in the Belgorod Region, two in the Volgograd Region and one in the Rostov Region overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Russian forces tonight foiled an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on Russian facilities using fixed-wing drones. The Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed: four over the Belgorod, two over the Volgograd and one over the Rostov Regions," the ministry said.