Defense enterprises developing new aircraft to upgrade existing training vehicles — Shoigu

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Enterprises of Russia’s defense industrial complex are developing promising aircraft to upgrade the existing training aircraft, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.

"In order for personnel to master modern aviation and use them effectively, it is necessary to provide them with high-quality initial training at universities. Toward this end, the Defense Ministry is expanding the base of the Aerospace Forces' flight training facilities and increasing the number of cadets. Industrial enterprises are developing promising aircraft to upgrade the existing training aircraft," he said at a conference call with senior military staff.

The top defense official also said that the participants in the meeting will discuss measures to improve the quality of cadet pilot training.