Almaz-Antey to display Komar unit against sea drones in Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The Almaz-Antey aerospace defense company said it would for the first time display abroad the upgraded Komar unit to fight sea drones at a show in Saudi Arabia.

"Almaz-Antey will for the first time display the upgraded option of Komar (3M47-03E) turret unit that effectively fights air attack weapons and unmanned sea craft. It is because the unit received Ataka 9M120-1 missiles besides 9M342 missiles of Igla-S manpad," it said.

The turret has a small weight and can be mounted on ships and boats with a displacement of 50 tons. The upgraded Komar has a stabilizer to engage missiles in sea conditions. The target tracking and missile launch is done both automatically and manually.

The World Defense Show 2024 will be held on February 4-8 in Riyadh.