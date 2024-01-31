Shoigu notes experience of interaction between China's new defense minister and Russia

MOSCOW. January 31. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has congratulated his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun on his appointment and expressed confidence that the experience of interaction between China's Defense Ministry and the Russian armed forces would contribute to the expansion of bilateral military cooperation.

"I am certain that your experience of interaction with the Russian armed forces will contribute to the further expansion of military cooperation between our countries," Shoigu said during talks with Dong, held by video link at the initiative of the Chinese side.

The Russian defense minister recalled that Dong had taken a course at the Military Academy of the General Staff in Moscow, and in 2015 and 2016 led the Chinese side during Russian-Chinese naval exercises.