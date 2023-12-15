Sharp rise in Ukrainian soldiers surrendering, Putin reports

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The number of Ukrainian soldiers who give themselves to be taken prisoner has increased dramatically recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I would like to tell you that in these days the number of surrendering Ukrainian servicemen has increased dramatically," he said at a meeting with the leaders of parliamentary factions.

Earlier in the day, the Russian defense ministry reported that as many as 82 Ukrainian soldiers had been taken prisoner or voluntarily surrendered during the past week, including 25 in the past day only.