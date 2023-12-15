Russian forces strike militants’ shelters in Syria to prevent acts of sabotage

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian aerospace forces struck shelter of militants of illegal armed groups to prevent acts of sabotage they plotted at oil and gas facilities, roads and government troops positions in Syria, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"According to the reports coming to the Russia Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties, militants of illegal armed groups plotted acts of sabotage at oil and gas facilities, the road network and places of deployment of government troops in Syria. In order to prevent armed provocations, Russian aerospace forces delivered a massive airstrike on militants’ shelters in the White Desert," he said.

He also said that during the day, six shelling attacks on the positions of government forces from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group and Turkistan Islamic Party (both outlawed in Russia) were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Apart from that, in his words, US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, four times during the past day

According to Kulit, the Russian reconciliation center conducted one humanitarian operation and delivered 2.8 tons of food to civilians.