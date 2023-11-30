Russian military destroys first Leopard 1A5 tank during special military operation

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Russian forces have destroyed the first Leopard 1A5 tank in the course of the special military operation in the Kupyansk area, the Russian defense ministry told TASS.

"The commander of the Battlegroup West has again lauded the successful actions of an anti-tank system crew of the 1st tank army, who destroyed a Leopard 1A5 tank," the ministry quoted Vladimir Lugovoy, deputy commander of the Western Military District.

According to Lugovoy, the tank was trying to break through the defenses of Russian forces but was burnt down. The soldier who hit the tank were awarded with a certificate for 700,000 rubles (7,890 US dollars). Apart from that, they were awarded Orders of Courage and other state awards.

In early November, the German government announced the supply of 25 Leopard 1A5 tanks to Ukraine. It also supplied reconnaissance drones and radars.