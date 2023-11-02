Jabhat Al-Nusra militants plot attack on civilian infrastructure in Syria

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) is plotting an attack on civilian infrastructure in government-controlled areas of the Hama and Aleppo provinces, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria said on Thursday.

"Information, received by the Russian reconciliation center from Syrian intelligence sources, suggests that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group, active in the Idlib de-escalation zone, is preparing to attack civilian infrastructure facilities in government-controlled areas of Hama and Aleppo," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said.

In his words, the attack will involve "makeshift unmanned aerial vehicles and modified long-range multiple-launch rocket systems."

The Russian and Syrian militaries will take pre-emptive actions here, the Russian military official added.