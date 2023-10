MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Ammunition and fuel depots of the Ukrainian army’s 128th brigade of territorial defense have been eliminated in the area of two settlements of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Ammunition and fuel depots of the 128th brigade of territorial defense have been eliminated near the settlements of Voskresenka and Karl Marx of the Donetsk People’s Republic," the report said.