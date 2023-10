MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the South Donetsk area totaled up to 105 troops in the past 24 hours, as well as two armored vehicles, two cars and a Grad multiple rocket launcher, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

