Turkey to continue grain deal efforts keeping Montreux Convention in mind — statement

ISTANBUL, October 19. /TASS/. Turkey will continue efforts to resume the Black Sea grain initiative in strict compliance with the Montreux Convention regulating navigation in the Black Sea straits, the country’s Defense Ministry said.

"We, together with our president, will continue efforts aimed at resuming the Black Sea grain initiative. We will also continue efforts to respect the principle of 'regional responsibility' in the Black Sea, and within this framework we will strictly and carefully observe the Montreux Convention," the statement posted on the social network X (formerly known as Twitter) said.

Turkish authorities have previously stated on a number of occasions that they have not allowed a single warship through the Bosphorus Strait since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, in strict compliance with the Montreux Convention.

The grain deal expired on July 17. Later, the Russian Defense Ministry warned that as of July 20, 2023, all ships sailing in Black Sea waters to Ukrainian ports would be considered potential carriers of military cargoes. The ministry emphasized that the flag countries of such ships would be considered to be involved in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of Kiev.