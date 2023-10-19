Russian forces hit places of deployment of five Ukrainian brigades

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East has hit places of deployment of five brigades of the Ukrainian army in the southern Donetsk area, the battlegroup’s spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS on Thursday.

"Russian bombers and artillery hit places of deployment of manpower and weapons of the 72nd mechanized brigade near Vovyanoye and north of Shevchenko, the 79th airborne brigade in Novomikhailovka, the 58th motorized infantry brigade near Urozhainoye, the 128th and 129th territorial defense brigades near Ugledar, Staromikhaailovskoye, and Makarovka," he said, adding that an airstrike was delivered on the command center of the 102nd territorial defense brigade in Malinovka.