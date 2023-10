MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East has thwarted attempted rotation of Ukrainian troops in the Zaporozhye Region, the battlegroup’s spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS on Thursday.

"In the southern Donetsk area, units of the Battlegroup East, supported by artillery, thwarted attempted rotation of Ukrainian forces north of Priyutnoye and hit an infantry group south of Chervonoye. The enemy retreated sustaining losses," he said.