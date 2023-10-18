Defense firm delivers another Il-76MD-90A military transport plane to Russian troops

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The United Aircraft Corporation (part of the state tech giant Rostec) delivered another Il-76MD-90A serial-built military transport plane to Russian troops, the Rostec press office reported on Wednesday.

"A new aircraft has replenished a military transport aviation regiment. The enterprise honors its commitments for building aircraft under the 2023 production program with the aim of providing military transport aviation with advanced transport planes needed in troops today. The need of boosting substantially the fleet of Il-76MD-90A planes that we manufacture was highlighted by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu during his recent visit to the Aviastar enterprise," the Rostec press office quoted Il-Aviastar Director Sergey Sheremetov as saying.

The Il-76MD-90A is an upgraded version of the Il-76MD military transport plane and is manufactured using domestic components. It is designed to transport and air-drop military hardware, personnel and cargo.

On October 11, Russian Defense Minister Shoigu visited the Il-Aviastar plant in Ulyanovsk in the Volga area where he inspected the production of Il-76MD-90A military transport planes, the repair and maintenance of An-124-100 cargo aircraft. In addition, the defense chief held a working meeting where he pointed out that the workload of military transport planes "has actually grown by several times" amid the special military operation in Ukraine. He added that this workload kept rising.