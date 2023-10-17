Damage to Balticconnector caused by external force — Finnish climate minister

STOCKHOLM, October 17. /TASS/. Damage to the gas pipeline Balticconnector was caused by an "external force," Finland's minister of climate and environment Kai Mykkanen said.

"All we can say is that it was an external force," he was quoted as saying by Reuters. The country will not lay blame for the incident until it has evidence, the minister added. Meanwhile investigators have said that the damage could have been the result of deliberate sabotage, the agency noted.

The operation of the underwater gas pipeline Balticconnector between Finland and Estonia has been suspended due to a suspected leak. The Finnish authorities said on October 10 that it was not ruled out that the damage to the gas pipeline revealed on October 9 could have been the result of external activity.