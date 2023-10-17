FSB nabs Crimean resident for collaborating with Ukraine’s intelligence

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has apprehended a Crimean resident for collaborating with Ukraine’s intelligence and creating arms caches on its instructions, the FSB press office told TASS on Tuesday.

"A Russian citizen suspected of collaborating with Ukraine’s special services on a confidential basis has been apprehended," the press office said in a statement.

"It has been established that a resident of the Bakhchisaray district born in 1975 initiated collaboration with representatives of the Ukrainian Security Service and passed over information on the social, political, economic and military situation on the peninsula to it," the press office said.

On an assignment from Ukraine’s intelligence, the suspect was engaged in creating ammunition caches on the territory of Crimea. The agent of the Ukrainian special services was apprehended upon taking a pack with an explosive from a cache, it said.

FSB investigators in the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol have instituted criminal proceedings against the suspect on counts stipulated in article 275.1 ("Collaboration with a Foreign State on a Confidential Basis for Assisting in Activity Deliberately Directed Against Russia’s Security") and part 1 of article 222.1 ("Illegal Acquisition and Storage of Explosives and Explosive Devices") of Russia’s Criminal Code. Both crimes are punishable with up to eight years in prison.

"Additional operational and detective measures are underway to provide evidence of the suspect’s unlawful activity," the FSB press office said.