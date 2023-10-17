Russia says its forces foiled six Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Units of the battlegroup Center have foiled six Ukrainian attacks in the Krasny Liman area, Alexander Savchuk, the battlegroup’s spokesman, told TASS.

"In the Krasny Liman area, units of the battlegroup Center thwarted six attempted attacks by assault groups of the 63rd and 67th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade (the Ukrainian nationalist regiment Azov is recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia) in the Torsky area and Serebryansky Forestry with the help of artillery fire and strikes of army and assault aircraft," he said.

He also said that Ukraine lost about 60 servicemen.

"Destroyed were a Kozak armored fighting vehicle and a pickup truck," Savchuk said.