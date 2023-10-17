Guards at Zaporozhye nuclear plant neutralize Ukrainian drones almost daily — Russian MFA

UNITED NATIONS, October 17. /TASS/. Guards at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant neutralize Ukrainian drones almost every day, said Konstantin Vorontsov, a deputy director at the Russian Foreign Ministry’s department for nonproliferation and arms control.

"Since July 2022, there have been drone attacks and episodes of gunfire targeting the city of Energodar, which were carried out by Ukrainian forces," he said at a meeting of the UN General Assembly First Committee, which deals with disarmament and international security matters. "These days, on an almost daily basis, guards at the plant neutralize numerous aircraft launched by Ukrainian militants for the purpose of attacks and provocations against the plant."

"No attacks have ever originated on the territory of ZNPP. No heavy weapons or ammunition for them have ever been stored at the plant. There are no military personnel at the Zaporozhye NPP that could be used for attacks from the territory of the plant. The forces that are stationed at the Zaporozhye NPP are necessary to protect it and clean up any potential consequences of Ukrainian attacks," the diplomat said.