Terrorists plotting attacks on Russian troops in Syria — reconciliation center

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Terrorists are hatching plans to attack civilians and the places of deployment of Russian and Syrian troops in the Idlib de-escalation zone, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Monday.

"Terrorist groups active in the Idlib de-escalation zone are plotting attacks on the civilian population, areas where Russian and Syrian forces are deployed, as well as civilian infrastructure facilities with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles and modified medium-range multiple launch rocket systems," he said.

According to Kulit, the command of the Russian task force and the Syrian army will take necessary preemptive measures.