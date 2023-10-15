Russian forces intercept 3 HIMARS munitions, down 67 drones

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, Russian air defense systems intercepted 3 HIMARS rockets and downed 67 Ukrainian drones in DPR, LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In the past 24 hours, air defense systems intercepted three US-made HIMARS munitions. In addition, 67 Ukrainina drones were eliminated near settlements of Verkhnekamenka (LPR), Berestovoye, Belogorovka, Maryinka, Vasilevka, Yelenovka (DPR), Kameskoye, Chervonogorka and Mirnoye (Zaporozye Region), Peschanovka and Sagi, Kherson Region," the Ministry said.

Overall, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy lost: 488 planes, 250 helicopters, 7,888 drones, 441 missile air defense systems, 12,640 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,163 MLRS launchers, 6,771 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 14,297 specialized automobile vehicles.