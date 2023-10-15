Russian forces repel 6 Ukrainian attacks on Kupyansk direction

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled six attacks of Ukrainian assault groups near Novoyegorovka, Sinkovka and Makeyevka on the Kupyansk direction, with aviation hitting enemy personnel and vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Forces of the Battlegroup West on the Kupyansk direction, with support of aviation and artillery fire, repelled six attacks of assault groups of Ukraine’s 68th Jaeger, 14th Mechanized and 95th Air Assault brigades near settlements of Novoyegorovka and Sinkovka (Kharkov Region) and Makeyevka (LPR). In addition, Army aviation hit personnel and vehicles of Ukraine’s 14th and 32nd Mechanized brigades near Sinkovka and Ivanovka (Kharkov Region)," the Ministry noted.

According to the Defense Ministry, the enemy lost over 50 servicemen, two armored vehicles, two pickup trucks and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.