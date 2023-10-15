Russia says its forces repelled 3 Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian forces in the Krasny Liman area repulsed three attacks by Ukrainian assault groups over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the Krasny Liman area, three attacks by assault groups of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade (banned in Russia as a terrorist organization) and the 63rd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces were repelled in the area of the Chervonaya Dibrova settlement in the Lugansk People's Republic and Serebryansky Forestry by coordinated actions of units of the battlegroup Center, strikes by army aircraft and artillery fire," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that strikes were delivered on Ukrainian troops and equipment in the areas of the settlements of Torskoye and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People's Republic and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People's Republic.