Russian forces repel two Ukrainian attacks near DPR’s Serebryanka – Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces repelled two Ukrainian attacks north of Serebryanka in the Donetsk People's Republic over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the Krasny Liman area, the battlegroup Center repulsed two attacks of the Ukrainian 67th mechanized brigade north of DPR’s Serebryanka. In addition, the Ukrainian 21st, 63rd, 67th mechanized brigades were hit in the areas of Torskoye, Yampolovka in the Donetsk People's Republic and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People's Republic," the ministry said.

Up to 30 Ukrainian servicemen, two infantry fighting vehicles, three armored combat vehicles and two vehicles were destroyed, the Defense Ministry added.