MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the south Donetsk area, killing and wounding roughly 185 enemy troops over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.

"In the south Donetsk direction, units of Battlegroup East repelled an attack by an assault group of the 127th territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region. In addition, assault and army aircraft struck manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized brigade near the settlement of Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

The enemy lost as many as 185 personnel killed and wounded, three armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and a D-20 artillery gun in the south Donetsk area over the past 24 hours, it specified.