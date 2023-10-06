Russia plays important role in Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization — statement

VIENNA, October 6. /TASS/. Russia plays an important role in the operation of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), the Organization’s Executive Secretary Robert Floyd said, commenting on the potential withdrawal of Russia’s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

"Russia plays an important role in the work of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, hosting the second largest segment of International Monitoring System (IMS) stations (32 stations)," Floyd said in a statement, adding that the IMS will be completed this year, "thanks to the dedicated work of Russian officials."

"It would be concerning and deeply unfortunate if any State Signatory were to reconsider its ratification of the CTBT," Floyd said. "The Russian Federation has consistently reaffirmed its strong support of the CTBT since its very inception, helping to negotiate the Treaty in the Conference on Disarmament, signing the day it opened for signature on 24 September 1996, and ratifying it in June 2000."

"I look forward to continued close cooperation with the Russian Federation and all States that have committed to creating a world free of nuclear testing," the statement reads.

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the Valdai Discussion Club plenary meeting that Russia may withdraw its ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, because the US has not ratified this document. He noted that it is up to the Russian State Duma to review this issue.

The Treaty was approved by the UN General Assembly on September 24, 1996. It bans nuclear weapon tests and peaceful nuclear explosions. The ban covers all spheres - in atmosphere, in space, underwater and under the ground - and is total and comprehensive. The treaty has not entered into effect, because it has not been ratified by the US, Egypt, Israel, Iran and China, and it has not been signed by India, DPRK and Pakistan.