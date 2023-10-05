Shoigu highlights large number of female volunteers in special military op zone

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. A large number of women are deploying to the special military operation zone as volunteers and are performing their missions on a par with their male comrades, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.

"Frankly speaking, it came as quite a surprise to me that we have such a large number of women who have volunteered and are performing [military] tasks no worse than the men," Shoigu said after a meeting with battlegroup commanders.

He pointed out that during his inspection of Russian Armed Forces’ exercise grounds where military personnel are being trained, he met many young women from various regions of Russia. According to the top defense official, these women are already trained and have gained combat experience. The defense minister also pointed out that young women who serve as doctors and medics asked him why it is taking so long to deploy them to serve in field units.

"Of course, I inquired with those in charge of training at these exercise grounds as to why they have not deployed the young women [for service in the field]. [They replied that] they are not deploying them because they are already engaged in training those personnel who are obligated to go [to the line of engagement]. As well as those who have no experience in providing first aid to the wounded and self-help," he added.