Russian defense chief listens to commanders’ reports at military headquarters

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu listened to commanders’ reports at the headquarters of the Joint Group of Forces in Ukraine, the Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

Summing up the results of the meeting with battlegroup commanders, the defense chief highlighted the issues of organizing and providing for the combat training of military personnel and volunteers within reserve units, the ministry specified.

"In general, planned and active work in all directions is underway. Today I have inspected the combat training of reserve regiments at practice ranges of the Southern Military District. There both contract personnel enlisted over the past month and volunteers are undergoing training," the defense chief said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Shoigu had inspected the combat training of contract-enlisted personnel and volunteers of BARS formations at practice ranges of the Southern Military District. The chief of the Southern Military District’s Combat Training Department reported to the defense chief that the trainees were practicing the evacuation of wounded personnel from military hardware and trenches, their delivery to evacuation vehicles and the provision of communications based on the experience of the special military operation.

The military personnel also practiced special skills of flying drones and employing them for reconnoitering targets, directing and adjusting artillery fire.

The commander of the center for training UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) operators from the BARS formation reported to the defense minister that graduates of the training center gained extensive combat experience. He also demonstrated equipment simulators used in the training process.

Defense Minister Shoigu thanked female service members of the Russian army’s medical service for their work to train military personnel in the skills of providing medical assistance in combat conditions and awarded them wristwatches.