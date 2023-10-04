Authorities establish identity of suicide bomber involved in terror attack in Ankara

ANKARA, October 4. /TASS/. Turkey’s Ministry of Interior has established the identity of a suicide bomber who carried out a terror attack near the agency’s building in Ankara; he turned out to be a member of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is outlawed in Turkey.

"After a DNA test, it was established that the second terrorist was Ozkan Sahin, a member of the PKK separatist organization," a statement released by the Interior Ministry said.

Earlier, it was established that another perpetrator was Hasan Oguz, also a PKK member.

The Interior Ministry added that the investigation into the incident and war on terror will continue.

On October 1, two terrorists drove up to the building’s gates with one of them activating an explosive device near the security checkpoint. A shootout erupted neutralizing the second terrorist. Two policemen sustained light wounds.