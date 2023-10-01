The Russian troops repel four attacks by Ukrainian assault groups in Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian troops have repelled four attacks of Ukrainian territorial defense assault groups near Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the south Donetsk area, units of the battlegroup East repelled four attacks by assault groups of the 128th territorial defense brigade near the settlement of Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region. Strikes of attack aircraft, artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems struck manpower and military hardware of the 72nd mechanized, 58th motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian army and the 127th territorial defense brigade in the areas of Ugledar, Novomikhailovka and Urozhaynoye of the Donetsk People's Republic," it said.

According to the ministry, the enemy lost up to 35 servicemen and two vehicles in that area. In the course of counter-battery fire, a UK-made FH70 howitzer, two D-20 guns and a Grad multiple launch rocket system were hit, it added.