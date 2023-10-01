MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost more than two infantry platoons in the Kupyansk area over the past 24 hours, Sergey Zybinsky, the spokesman for the Russian battlegroup West, told TASS.

"The total losses of the enemy amounted to more than two platoons, two Kozak armored fighting vehicles," the spokesman said.

He pointed out that during the fighting in the Kupyansk area, the battlegroup West carried out two air strikes on the temporary deployment areas of the 44th Ukrainian mechanized brigade and the Radio-Technical units stationed near Cherneshchynavin the Kharkpv Reegion.

In addition, the crews of Ka-52 and Mi-28 attack helicopters and attack planes carried out 13 missile attacks on the accumulation of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Ukrainian 14th, 32nd mechanized brigades of the 40th rifle battalion and territorial defense units in the areas of Ivanovka, Sinkovka, Berestovoye and Kislovka.

"In the course of anti-tank warfare, the group's artillery destroyed a US-made AN/TPQ-7 anti-tank radar station, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer and a mortar crew in the areas of Peschanoye, Krakhmalnoye, Kolodezi," he added.